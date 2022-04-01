PGGM Investments Takes Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 128,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,225,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of The West grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 55,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 32,281 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 13,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 184,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,799,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPC opened at $85.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.70. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $87.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.91.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.83. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.48%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,364 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MPC. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

