Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pharming Group N.V. is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. The company’s product portfolio includes C1INH. Pharming Group N.V. is based in Leiden, The Netherlands. “

NASDAQ PHAR opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. Pharming Group has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $13.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average of $8.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHAR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pharming Group by 5,208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Pharming Group by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pharming Group by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

