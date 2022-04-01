PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,000 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the February 28th total of 216,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

NYSE PFL traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.26. The company had a trading volume of 79,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,506. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average is $10.80. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $13.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0814 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund in the third quarter worth about $172,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

