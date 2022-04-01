Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Trading Up 5.3%

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.99 and last traded at $46.66. 204,208 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 29,937,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.30.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PDD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. CLSA decreased their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $76.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.90. The company has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.91 and a beta of 1.38.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $5.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $5.68. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,519,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Pinduoduo by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,901,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,823 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Pinduoduo by 1,866.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,799,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,840 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,382,000. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its position in Pinduoduo by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,499,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

