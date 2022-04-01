Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

PNFP stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.73. 6,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,882. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.80. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $111.31. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.14. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 36.96%. The firm had revenue of $339.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.02%.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $767,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $306,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,546 shares of company stock worth $1,911,763 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WMS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.1% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners (Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.