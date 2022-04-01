Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nineteen have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.54.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PINS. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of PINS stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,028,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,318,170. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.44. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $88.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 53.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.22.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $846.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 56,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $1,707,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 27,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $952,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 439,985 shares of company stock worth $12,604,557 over the last ninety days. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pinterest by 513,820.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 725,142,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 725,001,279 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,744,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509,012 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 27,165,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,119 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,908,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,874,000 after acquiring an additional 225,506 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,703,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,504 shares during the period.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

