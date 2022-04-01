Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 596,434 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 88,966 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $108,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 485.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 205 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PXD stock traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $252.16. The stock had a trading volume of 20,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $133.73 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.58.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.06%.

PXD has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $252.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.05.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.37, for a total value of $117,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total transaction of $452,071.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,502 shares of company stock valued at $24,082,861. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

