Piper Sandler Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Eagle Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.07. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EGBN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $57.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.99. Eagle Bancorp has a one year low of $50.92 and a one year high of $63.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $88.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.31 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 13.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $25,436,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 17,921 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. 72.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

