Piper Sandler Weighs in on Investar Holding Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Investar in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Investar’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Investar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Investar in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTR opened at $19.09 on Thursday. Investar has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.43. The firm has a market cap of $196.82 million, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.15 million for the quarter. Investar had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 2.27%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Investar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Investar by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Investar by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investar in the 2nd quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Investar by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 8,182 shares during the period. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Martin purchased 1,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.41 per share, with a total value of $34,982.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,314 shares of company stock worth $46,759. 10.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

