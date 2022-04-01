Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the February 28th total of 897,000 shares. Approximately 15.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 377,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Polar Power by 5,034.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 36,248 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Polar Power during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Polar Power during the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Polar Power during the 2nd quarter worth $733,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Polar Power by 11,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Polar Power in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of POLA traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,350. Polar Power has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $13.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.21.

Polar Power, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sell of direct current (DC) power systems. Its products include DC generators, Back-up DC generators, hybrid power systems, Li-Ion battery system, and Marine DC generators. The company was founded by Arthur D. Sams in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, CA.

