Poplar Forest Capital LLC Sells 63,901 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC cut its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,901 shares during the period. Lincoln National makes up approximately 1.9% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $17,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,263,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,766,000 after purchasing an additional 46,729 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,879,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,968,000 after buying an additional 51,895 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 6.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,685,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,849,000 after purchasing an additional 97,264 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 56.1% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,482,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,927,000 after purchasing an additional 532,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 19.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,078,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,137,000 after purchasing an additional 178,737 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

LNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.71.

Shares of LNC traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.67. The stock had a trading volume of 862,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,865. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $56.41 and a 12 month high of $77.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.01.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.42). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Lincoln National Profile (Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.