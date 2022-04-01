Poplar Forest Capital LLC Sells 75,794 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC lowered its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 927,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,794 shares during the period. DXC Technology accounts for about 3.1% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $29,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,568,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329,558 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 717,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,122,000 after purchasing an additional 25,601 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,024,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,974,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC Technology stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.35. 1,820,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,176,209. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $28.57 and a 52-week high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

