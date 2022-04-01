Poplar Forest Capital LLC Takes $802,000 Position in Kyndryl (NYSE:KD)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 44,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KD. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KD traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,451,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,531. Kyndryl has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kyndryl will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings Inc operates as a holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides applications, data, AI, cloud, core enterprise, digital workplace, security and other related services. Kyndryl Holdings Inc is based in New York, United States.

