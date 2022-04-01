Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) traded down 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.16 and last traded at $23.26. 7,402 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 883,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.56.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Portillos from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Portillos from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Portillos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Portillos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.17.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Portillos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,599,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Portillos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,612,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Portillos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,125,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Portillos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,882,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Portillos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.
Portillos Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTLO)
Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.
