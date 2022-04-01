PPX Mining (CVE:PPX) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.05

Shares of PPX Mining Corp. (CVE:PPX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 113200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,293.78, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$17.94 million and a PE ratio of -7.00.
About PPX Mining (CVE:PPX)
