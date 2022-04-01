Precigen (NYSE:PGEN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Precigen (NYSE:PGEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NYSE:PGEN traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.23. 41,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,349. Precigen has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $8.72.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies. In addition, the company offers UltraVector platform that incorporates advanced DNA construction technologies and computational models to design and assemble genetic components into complex gene expression programs; mbIL15, a gene that enhances functional characteristics of immune cells; Sleeping Beauty, a non-viral transposon/transposase system; AttSite recombinases, which breaks and rejoins DNA at specific sequences; AdenoVerse technology platform, a library of engineered adenovector serotypes; and L.

