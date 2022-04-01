Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Primo Water stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.24. 7,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,622. Primo Water has a twelve month low of $13.34 and a twelve month high of $20.12.

Primo Water Company Profile (Get Rating)

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

