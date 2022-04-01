Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 72 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkshire Bank boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 45,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 15,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total value of $8,203,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.16. The stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,407,113. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.66. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $130.29 and a 52 week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

A number of analysts have commented on PG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.64.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

