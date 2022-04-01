PROG Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PRG)

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 7,984 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,269% compared to the average volume of 583 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRG. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PROG by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of PROG by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of PROG by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of PROG by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of PROG by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PROG stock opened at $28.77 on Friday. PROG has a 52-week low of $25.33 and a 52-week high of $56.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.10 and a 200 day moving average of $40.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.97.

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). PROG had a return on equity of 27.16% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $646.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PROG will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

About PROG (Get Rating)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

