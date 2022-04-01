PROG Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PRG)

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 7,984 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,269% compared to the average volume of 583 put options.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRG. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PROG by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of PROG by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of PROG by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of PROG by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of PROG by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PROG stock opened at $28.77 on Friday. PROG has a 52-week low of $25.33 and a 52-week high of $56.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.10 and a 200 day moving average of $40.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.97.
PRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.
About PROG
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.
