Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.940-$0.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $145 million-$148 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $146.05 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.010-$4.090 EPS.

Progress Software stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.58. 6,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,727. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.72 and a 200 day moving average of $47.41. Progress Software has a 1-year low of $41.68 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $147.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

PRGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Progress Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Progress Software in a report on Thursday. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progress Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Progress Software by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 98,118 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Progress Software by 382.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 60,205 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Progress Software in the 4th quarter valued at $2,322,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,136,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $392,743,000 after acquiring an additional 30,599 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 4th quarter valued at $997,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progress Software (Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.