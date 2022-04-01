Prosper (PROS) Price Reaches $0.75 on Exchanges

Prosper (PROS) traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 1st. Prosper has a market cap of $3.36 million and $2.75 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prosper coin can currently be bought for $0.75 or 0.00001626 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Prosper has traded 23.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Prosper alerts:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 53.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00037583 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002309 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00009109 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000390 BTC.

About Prosper

Prosper (PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Buying and Selling Prosper

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prosper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prosper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prosper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prosper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.