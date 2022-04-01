Prudential (LON:PRU) Given a GBX 1,550 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) received a GBX 1,550 ($20.30) price target from Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PRU. UBS Group set a GBX 1,655 ($21.68) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,550 ($20.30) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,590 ($20.83) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, March 18th. HSBC set a GBX 1,825 ($23.91) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,761 ($23.07) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,707.55 ($22.37).

Shares of PRU stock opened at GBX 1,134 ($14.85) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £31.14 billion and a PE ratio of -19.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,147.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,301.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.77. Prudential has a twelve month low of GBX 976 ($12.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.94).

In other Prudential news, insider Amy Yip bought 7,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 988 ($12.94) per share, with a total value of £72,035.08 ($94,360.86).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

