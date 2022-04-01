Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PUK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,640 ($21.48) to GBX 1,550 ($20.30) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($20.30) to GBX 1,590 ($20.83) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. They set a buy rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,059.33.

Get Prudential alerts:

PUK traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,820. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.86 and a 200-day moving average of $35.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Prudential has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $44.99.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.2372 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 1.2%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Prudential by 14.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,225,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,909,000 after buying an additional 397,171 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential by 13.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,943,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,344,000 after buying an additional 358,171 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential by 19.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,121,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,945,000 after buying an additional 185,567 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Prudential by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,064,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,662,000 after buying an additional 62,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Prudential by 1,861.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 948,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,615,000 after buying an additional 900,556 shares in the last quarter. 18.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.