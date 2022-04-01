PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PTCT. Barclays cut their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC Therapeutics from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.44.

Shares of PTCT traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.08. The company had a trading volume of 13,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,465. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.92. PTC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $50.26.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.08 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 97.27% and a negative return on equity of 351.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.08) EPS. Equities analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $34,090.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $28,774.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,039 shares of company stock worth $1,652,174 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 834.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,634,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,106 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $27,908,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $16,515,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,571,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,473,000 after purchasing an additional 315,825 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 527,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,004,000 after purchasing an additional 299,114 shares during the period.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

