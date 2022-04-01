Public Index Network (PIN) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.56 Million

Public Index Network (PIN) traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. During the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Public Index Network has a total market capitalization of $2.56 million and approximately $1,660.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Index Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Public Index Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00047739 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,477.53 or 0.07451688 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,734.48 or 1.00143194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00055961 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Public Index Network Coin Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain . Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Public Index Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Index Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Index Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Public Index Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Index Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.