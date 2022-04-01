Public Mint (MINT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $24,839.00

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last seven days, Public Mint has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. Public Mint has a market cap of $7.16 million and approximately $24,839.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for $0.0748 or 0.00000161 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Public Mint alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00025883 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 260.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,670,942 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Public Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Mint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.