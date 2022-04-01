PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded PulteGroup from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group upgraded PulteGroup from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.91.

PHM traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.90. 3,496,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,037,822. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. PulteGroup has a one year low of $41.86 and a one year high of $63.90.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 8.04%.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 395,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,622,000 after buying an additional 95,501 shares in the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $156,135,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

