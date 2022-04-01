PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.34 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of PVH in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $2.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.55. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for PVH’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PVH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

NYSE:PVH opened at $76.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.75. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $66.10 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.24.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. PVH had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. This is a boost from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PVH by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of PVH by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PVH by 1.7% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 3.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PVH by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

