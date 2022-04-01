Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PZN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.08. 3,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,164. Pzena Investment Management has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.77. The company has a market cap of $583.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.20.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.96 million for the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 13.29%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Pzena Investment Management’s payout ratio is 212.00%.

In other Pzena Investment Management news, CEO Richard Stanton Pzena purchased 779,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $4,248,743.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chenyu Caroline Cai sold 5,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $56,292.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 982,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,300,000 after buying an additional 15,377 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Pzena Investment Management by 3.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after purchasing an additional 27,822 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Pzena Investment Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,005,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Pzena Investment Management by 26.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 307,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 64,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pzena Investment Management by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses.

