Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Issued By Piper Sandler

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Beyond Meat in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.02) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.01). Piper Sandler currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Beyond Meat’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.28) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.50) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.81) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. HSBC raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.84.

BYND stock opened at $48.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. Beyond Meat has a twelve month low of $35.74 and a twelve month high of $160.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 1.61.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.56). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The firm had revenue of $100.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

