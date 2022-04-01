Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for First Bancorp Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of First Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.97. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $4.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $88.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.15 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.02% and a return on equity of 11.00%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

FBNC opened at $41.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.94 and its 200 day moving average is $45.04. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $37.60 and a 12-month high of $50.92.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBNC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Bancorp by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,183,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,567 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in First Bancorp by 50,754.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 839,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,090,000 after purchasing an additional 837,446 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $21,056,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in First Bancorp by 102.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 692,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,779,000 after purchasing an additional 350,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in First Bancorp by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,905,000 after purchasing an additional 301,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 700 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dexter V. Perry acquired 1,000 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.85 per share, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.32%.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

