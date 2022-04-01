Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Customers Bancorp, Inc. Reduced by Wedbush (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) – Wedbush lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Customers Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.39. Wedbush also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.72 EPS.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $210.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.40 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 32.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Customers Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.56.

NYSE CUBI opened at $52.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.26 and a 200-day moving average of $56.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.59. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 501.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,288,000 after purchasing an additional 475,590 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 557,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,427,000 after purchasing an additional 30,974 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 522,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 258.6% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 520,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,032,000 after purchasing an additional 375,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 17.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 481,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,730,000 after purchasing an additional 71,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment includes commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

