Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN) Boosted by Analyst

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Arena Group in a report released on Tuesday, March 29th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.99) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.09). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Arena Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.53) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AREN opened at $10.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.70. The Arena Group has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $10.95.

The Arena Group ( NYSE:AREN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.54).

About The Arena Group

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc provides digital destinations that offer consumers with stories and news about the things, sports teams, personal finance, and lifestyle essentials. It is building a media ecosystem that brings together consumers, publishers, and advertisers in a strategy, which brings performance gains in traffic, engagement, and monetization.

