Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Cut by Truist Financial

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.53 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.87.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $183.70 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $163.00 and a 1-year high of $213.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.88.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 214.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

