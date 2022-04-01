Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for RH Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of RH in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.23. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for RH’s FY2025 earnings at $31.93 EPS.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised RH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $634.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of RH from $770.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.65.

NYSE:RH opened at $326.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. RH has a 1-year low of $320.81 and a 1-year high of $744.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $523.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

