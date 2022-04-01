Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Issued By Piper Sandler

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SmartFinancial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $36.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

SMBK has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SmartFinancial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SmartFinancial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $25.58 on Friday. SmartFinancial has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $28.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.38.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 6.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.

