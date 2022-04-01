Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Issued By Piper Sandler

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.63. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

AUB opened at $36.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.20. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a twelve month low of $32.31 and a twelve month high of $42.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 36.75%. The company had revenue of $177.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,097,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 50,462 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,471,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,044,000 after purchasing an additional 70,685 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,085,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,468,000 after purchasing an additional 211,005 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,108,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

