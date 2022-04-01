Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Issued By Oppenheimer

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Graco in a report released on Sunday, March 27th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Graco’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Graco had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 22.13%. The company had revenue of $539.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GGG. William Blair upgraded Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Graco in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

GGG opened at $69.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.72. Graco has a 12-month low of $66.41 and a 12-month high of $81.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Graco in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Graco in the 4th quarter worth about $129,725,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter worth about $7,819,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter worth about $906,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Graco by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,979,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Graco’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

