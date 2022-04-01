Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Increased by Analyst

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Kura Sushi USA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 28th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.29). William Blair also issued estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $29.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KRUS. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

KRUS stock opened at $55.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.57. Kura Sushi USA has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $85.62. The firm has a market cap of $535.62 million, a PE ratio of -93.47 and a beta of 2.18.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRUS. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the third quarter worth $7,642,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 25.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 806,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,219,000 after purchasing an additional 164,600 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter worth $6,316,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 407.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 61,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 231,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,722,000 after purchasing an additional 54,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.75% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

