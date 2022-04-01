Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Decreased by Analyst

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mueller Water Products in a report released on Sunday, March 27th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MWA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Mueller Water Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $12.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Mueller Water Products has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $17.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.09.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $272.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.10 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $65,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

