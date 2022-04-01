Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.45. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

SBCF has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Monday, January 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $35.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.48. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.21. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 35.05%. The firm had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBCF. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3,160.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,228,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,478 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,625,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,269,000 after purchasing an additional 489,024 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 187.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 352,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,932,000 after purchasing an additional 230,068 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,106,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,854,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,516,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,283,000 after acquiring an additional 158,246 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $381,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $290,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 23.85%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

