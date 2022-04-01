Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Bank of Montreal Issued By Desjardins (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) – Equities researchers at Desjardins dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.60. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.63 EPS.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BMO. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$161.00 to C$163.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.31.

Shares of BMO opened at $117.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $76.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.83. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $88.83 and a 12-month high of $122.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.049 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 40.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Montreal (Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.