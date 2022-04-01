Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Wells Fargo & Company Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued on Thursday, March 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.95. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on WFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.58.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $48.46 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $37.90 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.98. The firm has a market cap of $184.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,036,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,056,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,314 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,906,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,324 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,421,820 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,758,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,047,000 after acquiring an additional 321,934 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

