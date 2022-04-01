Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Renasant Co. Lifted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Renasant in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.74. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Renasant’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Renasant in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Shares of RNST stock opened at $33.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.14. Renasant has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $45.59.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $159.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.73 million. Renasant had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Renasant’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Renasant during the fourth quarter worth $20,372,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,766,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,024,000 after purchasing an additional 377,642 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 22,998 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,572,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,665,000 after purchasing an additional 104,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

