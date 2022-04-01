Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Increased by Piper Sandler

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Signature Bank in a report issued on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now anticipates that the bank will earn $6.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.78. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q4 2023 earnings at $6.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $24.89 EPS.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Signature Bank in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.62.

Signature Bank stock opened at $293.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.81. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $207.86 and a 52 week high of $374.76.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $569.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.69 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 39.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 14.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 63.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 180.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

