Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Valley National Bancorp Raised by Wedbush (NASDAQ:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.31. Wedbush currently has a “Hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 31.82%. The business had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.15.

VLY opened at $13.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.79.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,059,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,064,000 after purchasing an additional 821,144 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,541,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,703,000 after purchasing an additional 625,883 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,528,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,515,000 after purchasing an additional 327,891 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,505,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,282,000 after purchasing an additional 18,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,173,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

