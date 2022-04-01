Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qorvo from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Qorvo from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $180.96.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO traded down $3.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $120.40. 40,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,422,138. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $117.03 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.03 and a 200 day moving average of $149.63.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,640,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $882,141,000 after buying an additional 1,304,458 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth $170,362,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth $150,636,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Qorvo by 1,135.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 973,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,786,000 after purchasing an additional 894,876 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in Qorvo by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,945,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $929,855,000 after purchasing an additional 861,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.