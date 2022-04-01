Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:QUCOF) Short Interest Down 17.7% in March

Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:QUCOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,587,400 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the February 28th total of 3,144,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Quálitas Controladora from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

QUCOF stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. Quálitas Controladora has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $5.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.89.

QuÃ¡litas Controladora, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an auto insurance company in Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Peru, and the United States. It offers insurance, coinsurance, and reinsurance services for automobile sector. The company also engages in the acquisition, sale, and installation of automobile glass and spare parts; and provision of salvage management and marketing, and advisory and training services for investment planning and business management.

