Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.17

Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.17 and traded as high as $17.25. Rand Worldwide shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 31,500 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average is $16.66.

About Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI)

Rand Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of design, engineering, and facilities management solutions. It operates through the following business divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, ASCENT-Center for Technical Knowledge, Rand Simulation, and Rand 3D. The IMAGINiT Technologies division offers Autodesk solutions and value-added services to customers in the manufacturing, infrastructure, building, and media and entertainment industries.

