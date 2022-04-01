Randstad (RANJY) to Issue Dividend of $0.98 on April 19th

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.9849 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

Randstad stock opened at $30.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.04. Randstad has a 12 month low of $27.38 and a 12 month high of $40.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Randstad from €59.00 ($64.84) to €60.00 ($65.93) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Randstad from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Randstad from €64.00 ($70.33) to €69.00 ($75.82) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

